President Joe Biden arrives at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 13, 2024. President Biden’s visit following Hurricane Milton allowed him to survey damages in the Tampa Bay area by helicopter, meet with state and local officials, greet residents impacted by the storms and meet first responders. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 13:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940404
|VIRIN:
|241013-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110626615
|Length:
|00:08:10
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Lands at MacDill Following Hurricane Milton, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.