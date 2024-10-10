President Biden Lands at MacDill Following Hurricane Milton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940404" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

President Joe Biden arrives at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 13, 2024. President Biden’s visit following Hurricane Milton allowed him to survey damages in the Tampa Bay area by helicopter, meet with state and local officials, greet residents impacted by the storms and meet first responders. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)