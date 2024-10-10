Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Lands at MacDill Following Hurricane Milton

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    President Joe Biden arrives at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 13, 2024. President Biden’s visit following Hurricane Milton allowed him to survey damages in the Tampa Bay area by helicopter, meet with state and local officials, greet residents impacted by the storms and meet first responders. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940404
    VIRIN: 241013-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110626615
    Length: 00:08:10
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Lands at MacDill Following Hurricane Milton, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    MacDill AFB
    President Biden
    HurricaneMilton24
    Hurricane Milton 2024
    Survey damages in Tampa Bay

