Fighters of the Fourth - A1C Alexandria Leyh

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandria Leyh, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, showcases her responsibilities at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 24, 2024. She contributes to the mission by maintaining the aircraft and ensuring they are safe and ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)
05.24.2024
10.16.2024 12:45
240524-F-FX978-1001
00:01:10
SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
