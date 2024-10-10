Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighters of the Fourth - A1C Alexandria Leyh

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandria Leyh, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, showcases her responsibilities at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 24, 2024. She contributes to the mission by maintaining the aircraft and ensuring they are safe and ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 12:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 940398
    VIRIN: 240524-F-FX978-1001
    Filename: DOD_110626549
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    SJAFB
    Fighters of the Fourth

