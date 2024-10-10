Fighters of the Fourth - A1C Alexandria Leyh

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandria Leyh, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, showcases her responsibilities at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 24, 2024. She contributes to the mission by maintaining the aircraft and ensuring they are safe and ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)