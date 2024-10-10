Leading with Empathy: How to Support Teammates in a Crisis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAPT Meghan Corso, chief of Behavioral Health Clinical Operations at the Defense Health Agency, shares how leading with empathy can support teammates in a crisis. She offers suggestions on seeking help for mental health, from having a private conversation to encouraging someone to make an appointment with a mental health professional at an installation clinic. The video also outlines other mental health resources from financial counseling to reaching out to a faith leader. Listening and showing empathy can make a difference and help save a life.



If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, call 988 for the Military Veteran Crisis Line or visit 988lifeline.org.