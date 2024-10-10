Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leading with Empathy: How to Support Teammates in a Crisis

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    CAPT Meghan Corso,  chief of Behavioral Health Clinical Operations at the Defense Health Agency, shares how leading with empathy can support teammates in a crisis. She offers suggestions on seeking help for mental health, from having a private conversation to encouraging someone to make an appointment with a mental health professional at an installation clinic. The video also outlines other mental health resources from financial counseling to reaching out to a faith leader. Listening and showing empathy can make a difference and help save a life.

    If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, call 988 for the Military Veteran Crisis Line or visit 988lifeline.org.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 11:29
    Location: US

    suicide prevention
    mental health
    leadership
    therapy
    behavioral health
    Corso

