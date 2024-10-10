Leading with Empathy: How to Support Teammates in a Crisis

CAPT Meghan Corso, chief of Behavioral Health Clinical Operations at the Defense Health Agency, shares how leading with empathy can support teammates in a crisis. She offers suggestions on seeking help for mental health, from having a private conversation to encouraging someone to make an appointment with a mental health professional at an installation clinic. The video also outlines other mental health resources from financial counseling to reaching out to a faith leader. Listening and showing empathy can make a difference and help save a life.
If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, call 988 for the Military Veteran Crisis Line or visit 988lifeline.org.
