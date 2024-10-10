Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Overseas Absentee Ballots, TRICARE Changes for 2025, and BLUE: An Agile Approach

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephani Barge 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, overseas service members can send Absentee Ballots using Priority Express Mail for free, new TRICARE contracts in 2025 impact referrals and specialty care, and the newest issue of BLUE on the Airman Magazine website explores the shift to Agile Combat Employment.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 09:33
    Location: US

