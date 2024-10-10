The Living Pattern Survey, or LPS, conducted by the Department of Defense, aims to understand your shopping habits. By assessing what goods and services you regularly purchase and where you shop (on base, off base, or online), the LPS helps determine accurate Cost of Living Allowances known as COLA. (U.S. Airforce video by SrA Joshua Fontenot)
Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 09:24
Category:
|PSA
Video ID:
|940348
VIRIN:
|240901-F-TT318-1146
Filename:
|DOD_110626014
Length:
|00:00:30
Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COLA Living Pattern Survey, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
