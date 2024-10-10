Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COLA Living Pattern Survey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The Living Pattern Survey, or LPS, conducted by the Department of Defense, aims to understand your shopping habits. By assessing what goods and services you regularly purchase and where you shop (on base, off base, or online), the LPS helps determine accurate Cost of Living Allowances known as COLA. (U.S. Airforce video by SrA Joshua Fontenot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 09:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 940348
    VIRIN: 240901-F-TT318-1146
    Filename: DOD_110626014
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COLA Living Pattern Survey, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cola air force survey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download