COLA Living Pattern Survey

The Living Pattern Survey, or LPS, conducted by the Department of Defense, aims to understand your shopping habits. By assessing what goods and services you regularly purchase and where you shop (on base, off base, or online), the LPS helps determine accurate Cost of Living Allowances known as COLA. (U.S. Airforce video by SrA Joshua Fontenot)