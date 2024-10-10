Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Tv In Focus: Warehouse Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the newly constructed Army supply warehouse at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 09, 2024. The warehouse will support 173rd Airborne Brigade contingency operations and will reduce the time needed to rapidly deploy out of Italy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 05:54
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    EUCOM Aviano Air Base Army Ceremony USAFE AFRICOM

