A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the newly constructed Army supply warehouse at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 09, 2024. The warehouse will support 173rd Airborne Brigade contingency operations and will reduce the time needed to rapidly deploy out of Italy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 05:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940340
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-WT341-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110625896
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Tv In Focus: Warehouse Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.