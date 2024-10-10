435th CRSS hosts Lithuanian de-icing training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940338" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen, with the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron, and Lithuanian air force airmen, with the Siauliai Air Base ground support unit, receive operational Global ER-2875 de-icer truck familiarization, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 1-4, 2024. Throughout the week, training encompassed in-class education which covered the safety of the vehicle when de-icing aircraft, technical specifications, truck operations and other effective de-icing techniques. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)