435th CRSS hosts Lithuanian de-icing training

U.S. Airmen, with the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron, and Lithuanian air force airmen, with the Siauliai Air Base ground support unit, receive operational Global ER-2875 de-icer truck familiarization, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 1-4, 2024. Throughout the week, training encompassed in-class education which covered the safety of the vehicle when de-icing aircraft, technical specifications, truck operations and other effective de-icing techniques. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|10.01.2024
|10.16.2024 05:27
|B-Roll
|940338
|241001-F-VY348-1042
|DOD_110625881
|00:01:59
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
