    435th CRSS hosts Lithuanian de-icing training

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen, with the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron, and Lithuanian air force airmen, with the Siauliai Air Base ground support unit, receive operational Global ER-2875 de-icer truck familiarization, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 1-4, 2024. Throughout the week, training encompassed in-class education which covered the safety of the vehicle when de-icing aircraft, technical specifications, truck operations and other effective de-icing techniques. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 05:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940338
    VIRIN: 241001-F-VY348-1042
    Filename: DOD_110625881
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th CRSS hosts Lithuanian de-icing training, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    partnership
    Lithuania
    435th CRSS air advisors
    de-icing plane

