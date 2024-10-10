56 RGS AVIANO AIR BASE

The 56th Rescue Generation Squadron completes maintenance at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 3, 2024. The 56th RGS supports the 56th Rescue Squadron, providing a rapidly-deployable, worldwide combat rescue and reaction force response utilizing HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)
|03.10.2024
|10.16.2024 05:14
|B-Roll
|940335
|241003-F-GF466-1001
|DOD_110625866
|00:00:31
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|0
|0
