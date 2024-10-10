Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56 RGS AVIANO AIR BASE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.10.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 56th Rescue Generation Squadron completes maintenance at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 3, 2024. The 56th RGS supports the 56th Rescue Squadron, providing a rapidly-deployable, worldwide combat rescue and reaction force response utilizing HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 05:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940335
    VIRIN: 241003-F-GF466-1001
    Filename: DOD_110625866
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56 RGS AVIANO AIR BASE, by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HH-60G Pavehawk
    Aviano
    56 RGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download