Titan Tuesday Tech. Sgt. Aaron Lyle

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Lytle, 728th Air Mobility Squadron expediter, talks about why he joined and what he enjoys most about being stationed at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 10, 2024. The 728th AMS provides expertise in three core competencies: aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance and command and control. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)