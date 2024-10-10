Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena supports Fire Prevention Week 2024

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in demonstrations for Fire Prevention Week at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 10, 2024. The 18th CES hosted multiple events as part of the annual observance aimed at raising awareness of fire safety and educating base personnel to include dependent children. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves and Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

