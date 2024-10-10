Kadena supports Fire Prevention Week 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in demonstrations for Fire Prevention Week at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 10, 2024. The 18th CES hosted multiple events as part of the annual observance aimed at raising awareness of fire safety and educating base personnel to include dependent children. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves and Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)