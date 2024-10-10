Kadena supports Fire Prevention Week 2024

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in demonstrations for Fire Prevention Week at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 10, 2024. The 18th CES hosted multiple events as part of the annual observance aimed at raising awareness of fire safety and educating base personnel to include dependent children. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves and Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|10.10.2024
|10.16.2024 01:58
|Package
|940329
|241010-M-KJ570-1001
|DOD_110625734
|00:00:59
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|2
|2
