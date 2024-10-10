Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 CFAS NAVY BALL

    JAPAN

    10.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    On October 11th, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo celebrated the 249th birthday of the United States Navy, founded in 1775, with a Navy Ball at Kujukushima Flags Hotel. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 23:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940328
    VIRIN: 241011-N-PE072-7538
    Filename: DOD_110625678
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Japan
    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS CELEBRATION
    Navy Ball 2024

