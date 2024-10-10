Animal Visitation to USS Rushmore

On October 10th the Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Red Cross team brought two dogs to the USS Rushmore (LSD 47) as part of the animal visitation program. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 23:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940327
|VIRIN:
|241010-N-GG032-6527
|Filename:
|DOD_110625665
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
