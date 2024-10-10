U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord Air Force Base showcase their strategic capability with C-17 Globemaster IIIs and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during the U.S. Army's High-Intensity Rapid Air Insertion (HIRAIN) exercise, simulating an airfield seizure during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center on Palau, Oct. 11, 2024.The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 23:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940326
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-NW874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110625636
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 17th Field Artillery Brigade deploys High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during JPMRC 25-01, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
