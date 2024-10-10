Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Field Artillery Brigade deploys High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during JPMRC 25-01

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord Air Force Base showcase their strategic capability with C-17 Globemaster IIIs and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during the U.S. Army's High-Intensity Rapid Air Insertion (HIRAIN) exercise, simulating an airfield seizure during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center on Palau, Oct. 11, 2024.The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 23:06
    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

