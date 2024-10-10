17th Field Artillery Brigade deploys High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during JPMRC 25-01

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940326" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord Air Force Base showcase their strategic capability with C-17 Globemaster IIIs and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during the U.S. Army's High-Intensity Rapid Air Insertion (HIRAIN) exercise, simulating an airfield seizure during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center on Palau, Oct. 11, 2024.The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)