Nagasaki Kunchi is the autumn festival of Nagasaki's guardian deity at Suwa Shrine, and is held throughout the town every year for three days in October. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 23:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940324
|VIRIN:
|241007-N-OH637-2292
|Filename:
|DOD_110625623
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nagasaki Okunchi Festival, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.