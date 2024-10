Nagasaki Okunchi Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nagasaki Kunchi is the autumn festival of Nagasaki's guardian deity at Suwa Shrine, and is held throughout the town every year for three days in October. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)