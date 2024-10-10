U.S. Marines, all combat engineers with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a demolition range at he demolition range was conducted in order to sustain readiness by improving individual skills with manufactured and constructed charges for the purposes of mobility and counter mobility. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force in ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Maine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 23:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940323
|VIRIN:
|241009-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110625618
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 31st MEU conducts demolition range, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
