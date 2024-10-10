31st MEU conducts demolition range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, all combat engineers with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a demolition range at he demolition range was conducted in order to sustain readiness by improving individual skills with manufactured and constructed charges for the purposes of mobility and counter mobility. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force in ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Maine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)