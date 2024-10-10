Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU conducts demolition range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines, all combat engineers with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a demolition range at he demolition range was conducted in order to sustain readiness by improving individual skills with manufactured and constructed charges for the purposes of mobility and counter mobility. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force in ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Maine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 23:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940323
    VIRIN: 241009-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_110625618
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, 31st MEU conducts demolition range, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

