    Kadena Air Base breaks ground on new Marine barracks

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A Shinto priest gives a traditional ceremonial blessing during a groundbreaking ceremony on Kadena Air Base, Oct. 11, 2024. The customary ceremony was held to officially start the construction of a new Marine barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 21:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940320
    VIRIN: 241011-M-VH905-1001
    Filename: DOD_110625447
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

