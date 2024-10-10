Kadena Air Base breaks ground on new Marine barracks

A Shinto priest gives a traditional ceremonial blessing during a groundbreaking ceremony on Kadena Air Base, Oct. 11, 2024. The customary ceremony was held to officially start the construction of a new Marine barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 21:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940320
|VIRIN:
|241011-M-VH905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110625447
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
