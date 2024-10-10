Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts the assumption of responsibility ceremony for the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus will serve as the 30th CNGB and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Nordhaus succeeds Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, who retired in August. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 18:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940312
|VIRIN:
|241015-Z-IC909-5184
|Filename:
|DOD_110625297
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Gen. Nordhaus assumes role of chief, National Guard Bureau, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard Bureau