Air Force Gen. Nordhaus assumes role of chief, National Guard Bureau

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940312" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts the assumption of responsibility ceremony for the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus will serve as the 30th CNGB and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Nordhaus succeeds Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, who retired in August. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)