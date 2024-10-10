Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Gen. Nordhaus assumes role of chief, National Guard Bureau

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts the assumption of responsibility ceremony for the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus will serve as the 30th CNGB and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Nordhaus succeeds Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, who retired in August. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 18:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940312
    VIRIN: 241015-Z-IC909-5184
    Filename: DOD_110625297
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Gen. Nordhaus assumes role of chief, National Guard Bureau, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    chief
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall
    Adm. Christopher Grady
    Gen. Steven Nordhaus

