    25th CAB Flies 2-27 Wolfhounds To Conduct Long-Range Maritime Air Assault During JPMRC 25-01

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Spc. Charles Clark 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers with B Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, fly CH-47 Chinooks loaded with Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th ID, to conduct a long-range maritime air assault during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 (JPMRC) at Dillingham Airfield on Oahu, Hawaii Oct. 9, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Charles Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940306
    VIRIN: 241009-A-GS963-1306
    Filename: DOD_110625205
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Flies 2-27 Wolfhounds To Conduct Long-Range Maritime Air Assault During JPMRC 25-01, by SPC Charles Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

