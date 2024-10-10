Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Driven to Win - SrA Jones

    BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing

    As part of the 55th Wing Commander’s Driven to Win, United to Fight campaign, we are highlighting NCOs and Airmen from across the Wing by focusing on their roles to ensure the mission gets accomplished. SrA Selina Jones, 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron airborne systems engineer at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska performs DATA Link Operator duties during operation Red Flag.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940301
    VIRIN: 240912-F-CV998-8902
    Filename: DOD_110625029
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Driven to Win - SrA Jones, by Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing
    343rd RS

