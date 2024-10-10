U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Capri Douglas, 334th Fighter Squadron aviation resource management journeyman, showcases responsibilities at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 23, 2024. She ensures F-15E student pilots are qualified to fly by maintaining flight records and validating safety requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 15:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|940292
|VIRIN:
|240923-F-FX978-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110624955
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighters of the Fourth - A1C Capri Douglas, by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.