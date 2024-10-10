Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Adelie escorts Uruguay Naval Ship ROU Oyarvide through Puget Sound

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Adelie (WPB-87333) escorts Uruguay Naval Ship ROU Oyarvide during their transit through the Puget Sound outside Shilshole, Washington, October 9, 2024. ROU Oyarvide is a former research vessel that was operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from 1970-1995 and will replace the previous Uruguay Naval Ship of the same name. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940291
    VIRIN: 241008-G-HT254-3669
    Filename: DOD_110624954
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    international relations
    cooperation
    aerial footage
    Partnerships
    drone footage

