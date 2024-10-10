Coast Guard Cutter Adelie escorts Uruguay Naval Ship ROU Oyarvide through Puget Sound

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Adelie (WPB-87333) escorts Uruguay Naval Ship ROU Oyarvide during their transit through the Puget Sound outside Shilshole, Washington, October 9, 2024. ROU Oyarvide is a former research vessel that was operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from 1970-1995 and will replace the previous Uruguay Naval Ship of the same name. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)
