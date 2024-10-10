Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartan Density Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Pvt. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fire their weapons during the Spartan density training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 8, 2024. Spartan density training is a field exercise that is coordinated through training conducted by military units for training purposes, designed to enhance physical resilience and teamwork in high-pressure environments (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Jude Vogel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940288
    VIRIN: 241008-A-UY468-1009
    Filename: DOD_110624950
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Density Training, by PV2 Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division, Spartan Density, Fort Stewart, Range Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download