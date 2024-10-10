video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fire their weapons during the Spartan density training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 8, 2024. Spartan density training is a field exercise that is coordinated through training conducted by military units for training purposes, designed to enhance physical resilience and teamwork in high-pressure environments (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Jude Vogel)