Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fire their weapons during the Spartan density training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 8, 2024. Spartan density training is a field exercise that is coordinated through training conducted by military units for training purposes, designed to enhance physical resilience and teamwork in high-pressure environments (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Jude Vogel)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940288
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-UY468-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_110624950
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartan Density Training, by PV2 Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.