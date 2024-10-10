Fall 2024 Spartan Density Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dogface Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division engage in the range density portion of the Spartan density training for the M-4 Carbine weapons system at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 8, 2024. The purpose of this training is enhance combat readiness and allow Soldiers to familiarize themselves with their weapons systems. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Darnell Howard)