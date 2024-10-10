Fall 2024 Spartan Density Training

Dogface Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division engage in the range density portion of the Spartan density training for the M-4 Carbine weapons system at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 8, 2024. The purpose of this training is enhance combat readiness and allow Soldiers to familiarize themselves with their weapons systems. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Darnell Howard)
|10.08.2024
|10.15.2024 16:09
|B-Roll
|940285
|081024-A-HP112-1001
|7938
|DOD_110624888
|00:01:37
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
