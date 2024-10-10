Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fall 2024 Spartan Density Training

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Pfc. Darnell howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division engage in the range density portion of the Spartan density training for the M-4 Carbine weapons system at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 8, 2024. The purpose of this training is enhance combat readiness and allow Soldiers to familiarize themselves with their weapons systems. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Darnell Howard)

