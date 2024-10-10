U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Phillip Lee, 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, senior operations officer, promotes to the rank of Major, at Arlington Heights, Ill. on October12, 2024. The promotion from the rank of Captain to Major has the longest length requirement and also requires an approval from congress. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Frank Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940276
|VIRIN:
|240716-A-WN944-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110624806
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Major Promotion, by SGT Frank Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.