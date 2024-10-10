Major Promotion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940276" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Phillip Lee, 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, senior operations officer, promotes to the rank of Major, at Arlington Heights, Ill. on October12, 2024. The promotion from the rank of Captain to Major has the longest length requirement and also requires an approval from congress. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Frank Alcala)