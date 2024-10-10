Major Promotion

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Frank Alcala 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Phillip Lee, 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, senior operations officer, promotes to the rank of Major, at Arlington Heights, Ill. on October12, 2024. The promotion from the rank of Captain to Major has the longest length requirement and also requires an approval from congress. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Frank Alcala)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 15:14
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US

    Promotion
    Major
    U.S. Army Reserve
    88thRD
    U.S. Army Reserve Officer

