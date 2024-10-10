Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Ten-Miler Water Point

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) helped support the thousand's of runners who participated in this years Army Ten-Miler by setting up and staffing the water points set along the race route. Congratulations to all the runners who rose to meet the challenge and the personnel making it all happen behind the scenes!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 14:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940263
    VIRIN: 241013-A-GA562-9008
    Filename: DOD_110624554
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Ten-Miler Water Point, by SSG Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Ten Miler
    water point
    Army Ten Mile Run
    2024
    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard)
    Suppot

