Air Defense systems displayed at AUSA 2024

An air defense radar demonstrates its function at AUSA 2024. AUSA 2024 serves as a unique opportunity to highlight the 10th AAMDC's innovation, modernization, and integrated air and missile defense efforts in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Alexander Watkins)
|10.14.2024
|10.15.2024 12:33
|B-Roll
|940241
|241014-A-KX519-4335
|DOD_110624227
|00:00:08
|WASHINGTON D.C., US
|0
|0
