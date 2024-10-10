B-Roll package, 10:08 minutes duration
Maneuvers from the US Army Parachute Team that include canopy piloting, Wingsuit flying, free fall, demonstration parachute landings, and video gathering from aerial demonstrations events. Video collected from USAPT Soldiers and civilians.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 12:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940239
|VIRIN:
|241015-A-id671-8412
|Filename:
|DOD_110624200
|Length:
|00:10:08
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Golden Knights B-Roll 2024, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
