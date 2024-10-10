Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Golden Knights B-Roll 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    B-Roll package, 10:08 minutes duration


    Maneuvers from the US Army Parachute Team that include canopy piloting, Wingsuit flying, free fall, demonstration parachute landings, and video gathering from aerial demonstrations events. Video collected from USAPT Soldiers and civilians.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940239
    VIRIN: 241015-A-id671-8412
    Filename: DOD_110624200
    Length: 00:10:08
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golden Knights B-Roll 2024, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    US Army Parachute Team
    US Army
    Wingsuiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download