    Quenichet takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Col. Matthew Quenichet assumes command of the 123rd Airlift Wing during a formal ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 11, 2024. Quenichet, a career navigator and longtime wing member, replaces Col. Bruce Bancroft, who has led the highly decorated unit since 2021 and will be moving to a new leadership role at Joint Force Headquarters–Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:48:12
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    This work, Quenichet takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift wing

