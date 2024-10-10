Quenichet takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Matthew Quenichet assumes command of the 123rd Airlift Wing during a formal ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 11, 2024. Quenichet, a career navigator and longtime wing member, replaces Col. Bruce Bancroft, who has led the highly decorated unit since 2021 and will be moving to a new leadership role at Joint Force Headquarters–Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)