Quenichet takes command of 123rd Airlift Wing

Col. Matthew Quenichet assumes command of the 123rd Airlift Wing during a formal ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 11, 2024. Quenichet, a career navigator and longtime wing member, replaces Col. Bruce Bancroft, who has led the highly decorated unit since 2021 and will be moving to a new leadership role at Joint Force Headquarters–Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|10.11.2024
|10.15.2024 10:37
|B-Roll
|940225
|241011-Z-ZW877-6062
|DOD_110624010
|00:48:12
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|0
|0
