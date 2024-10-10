Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell 'Eaglet' Follows Father's Footsteps

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital is proud to introduce our newborn "Eaglets." Baby Ares is already following in his father's footsteps—his dad, Antonio Jr., was also born here. Their family's connection to Fort Campbell continues.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell 'Eaglet' Follows Father's Footsteps, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

