Coast Guard Hockey Organization: Supporting Service Members, First Responders

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Martin, stationed in Washington, D.C., and Petty Officer Andrew Molesky, a reservist with the Atlantic Strike Team in Fort Dix, New Jersey, serve as co-captains of the Mid-Atlantic hockey team. They share their experiences representing active duty, reserve, and veteran members of the Coast Guard at the 2024 Tunnels to Towers Heroes Cup, raising funds for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)