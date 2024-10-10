The 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) conducts their Commandant's Run led by Command Sgt. Maj. Errol Brooks, Commandant of the 7th Army NCOA, in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 1, 2024. 7th Army NCOA enhances Soldier readiness in preparation for real world implementation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 09:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940198
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-EF519-2184
|Filename:
|DOD_110623756
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7th Army NCOA Commandant’s Run, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.