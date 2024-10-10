Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Army NCOA Commandant’s Run

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.01.2024

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    The 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) conducts their Commandant's Run led by Command Sgt. Maj. Errol Brooks, Commandant of the 7th Army NCOA, in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 1, 2024. 7th Army NCOA enhances Soldier readiness in preparation for real world implementation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 09:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940198
    VIRIN: 240801-A-EF519-2184
    Filename: DOD_110623756
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Army NCOA Commandant’s Run, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCOA
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    ReadinessFirst

