    OSI: Evolving

    JAPAN

    06.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    US Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Kurzen Commander, Office of Special Investigations, 9th Field Investigations Squadron, discusses the importance of utilizing special training programs offered for Agents, like the one Dr. Jennifer Steel and her team brought to Yokota Air Base in June 2024. AFOSI AD Training and Research Dr. Jennifer Steel PhD Behavioral Science, elaborates on the science behind her course and by using volunteers from base the Agents get an authentic and real response from people that were put in compromising situations, The training helps Agents navigate real, misleading and deceptive behaviors in individuals being interviewed and hopes of recovering the truth. (Video By Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)

