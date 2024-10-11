Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: October 11, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Soldiers descend from the sky onto Hawaii for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01; U.S. Marines and Philippine Air Force service members stage equipment in preparation to transport USAID family food packs in Philippines; and U.S. Marines participate in an active shooter drill during exercise Constant Vigilance 2024 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 00:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 940182
    VIRIN: 241010-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_110623384
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: October 11, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download