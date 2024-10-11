On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Soldiers descend from the sky onto Hawaii for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01; U.S. Marines and Philippine Air Force service members stage equipment in preparation to transport USAID family food packs in Philippines; and U.S. Marines participate in an active shooter drill during exercise Constant Vigilance 2024 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 00:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|940182
|VIRIN:
|241010-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110623384
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: October 11, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS
