Pacific News: October 11, 2024

On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Soldiers descend from the sky onto Hawaii for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01; U.S. Marines and Philippine Air Force service members stage equipment in preparation to transport USAID family food packs in Philippines; and U.S. Marines participate in an active shooter drill during exercise Constant Vigilance 2024 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa.