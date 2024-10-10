Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Safety Month Parade

    JAPAN

    10.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    On October 5th, Commander Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services held a parade and an open house at the fire station for Fire Prevention Month. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 23:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940180
    VIRIN: 241005-N-GG032-6232
    Filename: DOD_110623353
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Safety Month Parade, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    fire safety
    community
    education
    parade

