On October 5th, Commander Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services held a parade and an open house at the fire station for Fire Prevention Month. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)
|10.05.2024
|10.14.2024 23:44
|Video Productions
|940180
|241005-N-GG032-6232
|DOD_110623353
|00:01:00
|JP
|0
|0
This work, Fire Safety Month Parade, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
