    "Math Knight" event promotes learning, sense of community among Army families in Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.15.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The commissary *plus* math problems? Sounds like a great way to *multiply* opportunities for learning in the community! For elementary-aged children and their families who joined the recent “Math Knight” event at the Sagamihara Family Housing Area, the *common denominator* was “FUN”!

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 00:06
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Arnn Elementary School
    Math Night

