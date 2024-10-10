U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 15th Air Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard and Royal Australian Air Force off-load equipment and passengers from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III on day one of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-1 exercise Kahului, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 22:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940174
|VIRIN:
|241005-Z-RV808-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_110623254
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|KAHALUI, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 25-01 Day 1 Cargo and PAX Drop-off, by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
