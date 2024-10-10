Aurora takes flight for NEON

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940171" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of Operation NEON, Oct. 14, 2024. Operation NEON is Canada’s contribution to a coordinated multinational effort to support the implementation of United Nations Security Council sanctions imposed against North Korea. This operation demonstrates the importance that Canada places on security in the Indo-Pacific region, international security, and the importance of upholding the UN Security Council sanctions regime. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)