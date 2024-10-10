Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aurora takes flight for NEON

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    A Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of Operation NEON, Oct. 14, 2024. Operation NEON is Canada’s contribution to a coordinated multinational effort to support the implementation of United Nations Security Council sanctions imposed against North Korea. This operation demonstrates the importance that Canada places on security in the Indo-Pacific region, international security, and the importance of upholding the UN Security Council sanctions regime. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 03:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940171
    VIRIN: 241014-F-IK699-1001
    Filename: DOD_110623212
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    Royal Canadian Air Force
    NEON
    Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM)
    CP-10
    UJSF

