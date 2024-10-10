A Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of Operation NEON, Oct. 14, 2024. Operation NEON is Canada’s contribution to a coordinated multinational effort to support the implementation of United Nations Security Council sanctions imposed against North Korea. This operation demonstrates the importance that Canada places on security in the Indo-Pacific region, international security, and the importance of upholding the UN Security Council sanctions regime. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 03:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940171
|VIRIN:
|241014-F-IK699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110623212
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Aurora takes flight for NEON, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.