    U.S. Forces Japan hosts Commanders Conference on Yokota Air Base

    JAPAN

    10.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    Former U.S. forces Japan (USFJ) commander Lt Gen Rickey Rupp and new USFJ commander Lt Gen Stephen Jost joined in with other leaders across the Indo-Pacific for the Commanders Conference hosted on Yokota Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 19:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 940166
    VIRIN: 241008-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110623176
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, U.S. Forces Japan hosts Commanders Conference on Yokota Air Base, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota
    Commander
    Commanders Conference
    INDOPACOM

