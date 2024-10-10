Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Forces Japan Releases an Updated New Liberty Order for Service Members across Japan

    JAPAN

    10.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Forces Japan has released an updated a New Liberty Order that lays out the standard of conduct for all Service Members across Japan. The new Order will go into effect oct. 1st. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 19:08
    Location: JP

    japan
    indo pacific
    new order
    indopacom

