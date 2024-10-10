Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Joint Task Force - Civil Support, deliver supplies to a local communities.

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Video by Spc. William Hunter 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers, joined by teachers from Riverside Elementary School, hand out supplies to local civilians at Ingalls, North Carolina, Oct. 14, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940145
    VIRIN: 241014-A-LS473-2001
    Filename: DOD_110622972
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: US

    FEMA
    82nd Airborne
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    20th Engineer Brigade
    24DODHURRICANE
    513th Firefighter Detachment

