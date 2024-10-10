U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Joint Task Force - Civil Support, deliver supplies to a local communities.

U.S. Army Soldiers, joined by teachers from Riverside Elementary School, hand out supplies to local civilians at Ingalls, North Carolina, Oct. 14, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)
