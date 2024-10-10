Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity work buoys in Charlotte Harbor

    CHARLOTTE HARBOR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity crews fix aids to navigation buoys offset by Hurricane Milton in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, Oct. 14, 2024. The entrance buoys were off-station, sitting in shoal water, posing a hazard to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940138
    VIRIN: 241014-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110622894
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: CHARLOTTE HARBOR, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    USCG
    Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

