    NATO CBRN defence specialists train with live chemical agents in Czechia (b-roll)

    BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC

    02.10.2024

    Video by Valentina Cala 

    Natochannel           

    Live chemical agents were used in a NATO course to test the skills of a group of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defence specialists.
    Using live chemical agents for training is unique to the Joint CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence in Czechia, offering a chance for all 20 participants to experience the psychological challenges involved in handling them. By using actual poisons and nerve agents, rather than simulated non-toxic alternatives, participants must adhere to rigorously precise workflows and protective equipment standards. After five days of exercises and evaluations, the participants leave with the confidence and competence necessary for NATO troops to respond effectively in real CBRN incidents.
    Footage includes shots of US and Italian course participants, alongside Czech and Swedish instructors, training on simulated and live chemical agents plus soundbites from Colonel Michael Firmin, Education, Training and Evaluation Department Director at the Joint CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence, Warrant Officer Roman Schindler, chief course instructor, and Senior Warrant Officer Mikael Isaksson, course instructor.

    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 11:15
