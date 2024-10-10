Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss Soldiers take part in final E3B event; E3B award ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Pfc. Kelvineisha Buck 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas took part in the 12-mile ruck march as part of the final event of the Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badge, also known as E3B, event held at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024. The ruck march was followed by the E3B award ceremony.
    U.S. Army Major General Curtis Taylor, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Commanding General, delivered remarks to a crowd of newly awarded Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badge recipients.

    More than 900 Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division and various Fort Bliss units took part in the weeklong E3B event held from September 16-20, 2024. During this E3B cycle, a total 270 E3B graduates earned either the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge or Expert Field Medical Badge.
    The E3B is a rigorous series of physical and combat tasks designed to increase Soldier proficiency, lethality and unit readiness.
    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kelvineisha Buck)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 01:37
