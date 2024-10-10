334th FGS helps generate night sorties for aircrew training

The 334th Fighter Generation Squadron helps enable F-15E Strike Eagle training for aircrew during "Super Nights," generating night sorties in support of readiness and AirPower at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, during the first half of October 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)
|10.03.2024
|10.13.2024 23:09
|Series
|940113
|241003-F-AD344-6517
|DOD_110621907
|00:00:21
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
