    334th FGS helps generate night sorties for aircrew training

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    The 334th Fighter Generation Squadron helps enable F-15E Strike Eagle training for aircrew during "Super Nights," generating night sorties in support of readiness and AirPower at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, during the first half of October 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 23:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 940113
    VIRIN: 241003-F-AD344-6517
    Filename: DOD_110621907
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, 334th FGS helps generate night sorties for aircrew training, by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    night
    Air Combat Command
    F-15
    ACC
    Seymour
    training

