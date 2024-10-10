Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Response

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Video by Spc. Terrance Salinas 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Beihl, FMS6 superintendent, Staff Sgt. Juan Romanortiz, master mechanic, and Spc. Adam Cason, wheeled vehicle mechanic with Field Maintenance Shop 6, explain why mechanic shops are important to hurricane response efforts in Haines City, Florida, on Oct. 13, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 22:26
    Category: Package
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Milton

