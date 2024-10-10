Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army, Multinational Partners Review Successes and Shortcomings, Prepare for Second Half of JPMRC 25-01

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Charles Clark 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army and multinational partner leaders discuss immediate, constructive, and actionable feedback during an after-action review as a part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Oct. 12, 2024, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Charles Clark)

