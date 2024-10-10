U.S. Army and multinational partner leaders discuss immediate, constructive, and actionable feedback during an after-action review as a part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Oct. 12, 2024, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Charles Clark)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 22:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940107
|VIRIN:
|241012-A-GS963-6402
|Filename:
|DOD_110621862
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army, Multinational Partners Review Successes and Shortcomings, Prepare for Second Half of JPMRC 25-01, by SPC Charles Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.