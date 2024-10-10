U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Company, 1st Brigade, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division work to build a node where civilians can recieve supplies and needed resources in Newland, North Carolina on Oct. 12, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DOD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Video by Sergeant Nicholas Session)
