    1st Brigade, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division work to build a node where civilians can recieve supplies and needed resources

    AFGHANISTAN

    12.10.2024

    Video by Zion Thomas 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Company, 1st Brigade, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division work to build a node where civilians can receive supplies and needed resources in Newland, North Carolina on Oct. 12, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DOD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Video by Specialist Zion Thomas)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 13:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940089
    VIRIN: 241012-A-MU580-2001
    Filename: DOD_110621482
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: AF

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Brigade, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division work to build a node where civilians can recieve supplies and needed resources, by Zion Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    325th Airborne Infantry Regiment
    U.S. NORTHERN COMMAND
    24DODHURRICANE
    B Co. 1st Brigade

