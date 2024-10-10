Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Milton Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jalen Thomas 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Air National Guard with the 202nd Red Horse Squadron clear residential roads with heavy machinery in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 13, 2024, to aid citizens impacted by Hurricane Milton.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940088
    VIRIN: 241013-A-BE701-8611
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110621470
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton Response, by SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Milton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download