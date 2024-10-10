Florida Air National Guard with the 202nd Red Horse Squadron clear residential roads with heavy machinery in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 13, 2024, to aid citizens impacted by Hurricane Milton.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940088
|VIRIN:
|241013-A-BE701-8611
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110621470
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Milton Response, by SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.