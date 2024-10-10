Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Hosts Cook off challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    A B-roll Package showcasing Sailors preparing food during the Cow line challenge event as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 7, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Second Class Austyn Riley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940083
    VIRIN: 241012-N-IL330-1001
    Filename: DOD_110621326
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Hosts Cook off challenge, by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier
    SFFW2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download